Letts Louisa-Muscatine casts spell on Lone Tree 65-59

Yes, Letts Louisa-Muscatine looked relaxed while edging Lone Tree, but no autographs please after its 65-59 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.

In recent action on December 8, Lone Tree faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Riverside Highland on December 6 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

