Late free throws send North Butler past Rockford

The Rockford Warriors gave an inspired effort Monday night. They fought their way back after being down for much of the game and even took the lead late in their 1A boys basketball district playoff game against North Butler.

Unfortunately, when the clock hit zero, it was the Bearcats that came away with the victory.

A few turnovers and missed shots late in the game combined with North Butler making their free throws when it mattered the most led to Rockford's season coming to an end after a 47-41 defeat at the hands of the Bearcats.

Though Rockford trailed for much of the game, they were never out of it and took brief leads in the second quarter and late in the fourth. Heck, they were up 39-38 with just 1:35 to go in the game. North Butler converted their shots at the line, however, making eight free throws to close the game while Rockford managed just one layup.

"We gave a good effort," said Rockford head coach Bob Engels. "That's one thing we always ask is that we give a good strong effort. I can't say that they didn't do that. There's some things we need to do better to win. We've got to take care of the ball and things like that. But overall the defense and the effort was what I was looking for."

Things were tight from the get go. After North Butler got out to a 6-0 lead, the Warriors cut it to 6-5. The two teams traded a few baskets, though the opening quarter was mostly a defensive battle. Landon Arends' layup just before the buzzer pulled Rockford within one point, 10-9.

The game continued to be a defensive struggle in the second quarter, but the Warriors continued to battle. They tied things up at 15-15 with 2:28 left in the half after a three-pointer by Arends and took their first lead of the game after a layup by Bryce Larson. North Butler wouldn't roll over, however, as they scored the final five points of the half to take a 20-17 lead at the midway point.

The teams continued to trade baskets in the third quarter. While the Warriors were unable to pull ahead, the Bearcats were unable to pull away. While North Butler managed to go up 30-23, Rockford got it back to 30-27 until the Bearcats made a jumper close to the buzzer to make it 32-27 entering the final quarter of play.

Give the Warriors credit as they refused to give up. A three-pointer by Adam Wyborny tied the game at 34-34 and a layup plus the ensuing free throw by Larson later made it 37-36 Warriors. A pair of free throws put the Bearcats back in front, but a steal and score by Arends gave Rockford a 39-38 lead with just 1:35 remaining.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as Corbin Lewis made a pair of foul shots to put North Butler in front 40-39, the Warriors turned the ball over and North Butler went up 45-39 before Rockford could answer. A final basket by the Bearcats gave the game it's final score.

Kolton Lyman finished with 11 points and five rebounds to lead Rockford while Larson and Arends each had nine points.

