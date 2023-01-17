Lake Mills thumps Algona Bishop Garrigan in punishing decision 76-47

Lake Mills played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Algona Bishop Garrigan during a 76-47 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lake Mills and Algona Bishop Garrigan squared off with January 18, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 7 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.