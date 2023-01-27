Lake Mills squeezes past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51-48

Lake Mills eventually plied victory away from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51-48 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
Last season, Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with January 28, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Osage on January 20 at Osage High School. Click here for a recap.
