Lake Mills soars over Forest City 58-38

Lake Mills left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Forest City 58-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Lake Mills and Forest City squared off with February 4, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 2, Lake Mills squared off with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.