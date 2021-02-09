Lake Mills second, Clear Lake No. 9 in latest AP boys poll

The Lake Mills boys basketball team has proven to be one of the state's toughest teams, as the Bulldogs go into the final week of the regular season with an impressive 19-0 overall record.
On Monday, in one of the final AP boys basketball polls of the season, the Bulldogs stayed put at No. 2 in Class 1A, the spot they have occupied for much of the year. The Bulldogs saw history being made in Monday night's game, as senior Caleb Bacon broke the school record for rebounds.
Elsewhere in North Iowa, the Clear Lake boys rose one spot to No. 9 in the rankings, and then beat Algona by 11 points on Monday night, 70-59.
Here are this week's rankings, with area teams in bold.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, 19-0
2. Lake Mills, 19-0: A 19-0 record, and a No. 2 state ranking has the Bulldogs primed for a postseason to remember. This season, the team won its first conference title in 17 years, and also saw Caleb Bacon break the all-time rebounding record. While both of those accomplishments are notable, the team has its eyes on even bigger prizes. After their 73-48 win over Forest City on Friday, senior Dashawn Linnen made it clear that the team is staying focused on the important things, like getting back to state for a second straight year.
"(Our 18-0 record) feels pretty good, but we’ve still got work to do,” Linnen said. “We just want to make sure we keep our mind on the bigger picture, and keep focusing on winning games.”
Lake Mills will kick off its postseason on Feb. 15, against either West Bend-Mallard or North Union.
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 18-0
4. Easton Valley, 17-0
5. Gehlen Catholic, 18-1
6. Grand View Christian, 15-1
7. Montezuma, 16-2
8. Springville, 18-2
9. Tri-Center, Neola, 16-2
10. Keota, 16-1
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 19-0
2. OABCIG, 17-1
3. Western Christian, Hull, 15-3
4. Des Moines Christian, 16-2
5. Dike-New Hartford, 16-2
6. AHSTW, 18-2
7. Denver, 16-3
8. Pekin, 16-1
9. Treynor, 15-4
10. West Branch, 14-1
(tie) APlington-Parkersburg
Class 3A
1. Ballard, 15-1
2. Monticello, 16-0
3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 13-2
4. Solon, 16-1
5. Carroll, 15-2
6. Pella, 15-2
7. Glenwood, 15-2
8. Western Dubuque Epworth, 12-3
9. Clear Lake, 17-1: After their 17-50 win over Algona on Monday night, the Lions are 17-1 on the season, have gone from unranked to one of the hottest teams in Class 3A. The Lions are scheduled to play two more conference games this week, against Webster City and Algona. The Lions will learn their first-round playoff opponent on Feb. 10, with first-round games scheduled for Feb. 22.
10. Assumption, Davenport, 11-5
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls, 12-0
2. Waukee, 10-1
3. West Des Moines Valley, 11-3
4. Johnston, 7-2
5. Lincoln Council Bluffs, 14-3
6. Ames, 11-3
7. Dubuque Hempstead, 12-3
8. Ankeny Centennial, 10-3
9. Iowa City Liberty, 5-1
10. Pleasant Valley, 13-3
