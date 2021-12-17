Lake Mills rolls past GHV to take solo first place in TOI-West

Too tall, too lengthy, too sound and too explosive.

Lake Mills' boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders Friday night and turned a contest for first place supremacy in the Top of Iowa West Conference into a rout.

Fueled by three players in double figures and pressuring half-court defense, the Class 1A No. 10 Bulldogs came into Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's house and left with a convincing 67-30 win.

"Just extremely proud of the way guys played," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said.

It puts the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 TOI-West) in solo first with a game left before the holiday break. They allowed the Cardinals to finish 25 points below their season average.

No one on Lake Mills' schedule has yet to reach 50 points.

"Every game we play, we kind of want to make a statement," senior guard Bennett Berger said. "When you hold a high-scoring team to that many points, that's a really good defensive performance."

There was very little resistance the Bulldogs faced on the road.

They scored the first eight points and seven of the last 10 in the opening frame to lead by nine. They used a small 5-0 run to increase the lead to 14 in the second quarter.

Yet the most dominant period was the third.

Berger, Wyatt Helming and Denton Kingland combined for four 3-pointers as Lake Mills outscored GHV 20-4 to double the halftime lead from 14 to 28 with a frame to go.

The first 16 points of the quarter were scored by Lake Mills. It didn't allow a Cardinal bucket over a five-minute stretch. In three of the four quarters, the Bulldogs shot 6-of-10 from the field.

"Teams try to take away Wyatt inside and when we have other guys that are spacing the floor well and stepping up hitting open 3s, it obviously makes us a challenge to defend," Menke said.

The Bulldogs felt this was their best defensive performance of the night. In a packed gym that was rowdy, they limited the Cardinals two best players – Drew Britson and Evan Sloan – to a grand total of 10 points.

Berger and AJ Ramaker got the assignment to man Britson, who was averaging north of 20 points a night coming in.

"Just got to keep aggressive and bottling them up at all times," Helming said.

Berger finished with a game-high 20 points. Kingland chipped in 17 after battling through early foul trouble and Helming finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Five other Lake Mills players pulled in multiple caroms.

"We have come a log way since the first game of the season," Menke said. "Tonight was certainly our best performance."

GHV (4-2, 4-1) had its best stretch after it called a timeout in the second quarter. It switched to a zone defense and scored five straight points to cut the margin to single digits.

"They were fundamentally sound," GHV head coach Jake Young said. "We've been double digits a few time this year, so we're used to playing down. That was probably the highlight of our night."

Lake Mills responded with a 7-0 run and the Cardinals never crept to within less than 10 points the rest of the night.

Mason Graham came off the bench and provided an offensive spark in the first half, scoring all of his team-high 11 points in the opening 16 minutes.

"Take what I can get and score whenever I get a chance to," Graham said.

Lake Mills, with a win on Tuesday against North Union, will head into the break in a similar spot it faced last year. Unbeaten and on top in the standings.

"The start we wanted, but we didn't find our identity until Christmas break," Berger said.

GHV, meanwhile, will look to regroup with a contest against Belmond-Klemme on Monday and Eagle Grove on Tuesday. No one is pressing the panic button just yet.

"We didn't execute as well as we wanted to," Graham said. "You can learn from this, move on and be better in the future."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

