Lake Mills handled Osage 72-47 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

Last season, Lake Mills and Osage faced off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Lake Mills High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Osage faced off against West Union NFV . For more, click here. Lake Mills took on Sumner-Fred on Feb. 16 at Lake Mills High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.