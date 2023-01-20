Lake Mills pours it on Osage 79-47

Lake Mills offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Osage during this 79-47 victory at Osage High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lake Mills and Osage faced off on January 21, 2022 at Lake Mills High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Osage faced off against Manly Central Springs and Lake Mills took on Eagle Grove on January 14 at Lake Mills High School. Click here for a recap.
