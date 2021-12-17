Lake Mills pours it on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67-30

Lake Mills controlled the action to earn a strong 67-30 win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Bulldogs fought to a 33-19 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.
In recent action on December 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Osage and Lake Mills took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on December 11 at Saint Ansgar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.