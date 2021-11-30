Lake Mills opens season with a nail-biting 50-43 win over West Hancock

The Lake Mills Bulldogs are coming off a Top of Iowa Conference championship, and it showed on Tuesday night.

In a fast-paced game that lasted just over an hour, the Bulldogs snatched a season opening 50-43 win on the road over the West Hancock Eagles.

“This is always a tough place to play for us,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. “We didn’t shoot well for most of the night but I’m happy with how the boys got the win.”

It didn’t seem like it would be that way initially.

West Hancock was the team that got the jump, snagging a 14-8 lead early in the first quarter.

That margin didn’t last long though, as the Bulldogs roared back with five consecutive points to open the second quarter, four of them coming from senior guard Bennett Berger, to bring them within one at halftime.

At the half it was Ty Peterson, the senior guard for the Eagles, that led the game in scoring with nine points, hitting all three of his three-point attempts.

Lake Mills came out at the half looking like a different team, going on a 14-6 run to open the quarter.

The Bulldogs got a huge contribution off the bench in the third quarter from sophomore Eli Menke, racking up eight big points.

“We don’t win this game without you,” coach Menke said to Eli following the game.

“I just made sure I prepared well,” Eli said on how he was able to contribute off the bench.

The Eagles, however, weren’t going away without a fight, as Peterson knocked down three more threes to bring the Eagles back within four to end the third quarter.

“When Ty gets hot, he gets extremely hot,” Eagles coach Jay Hiscocks said. “His shooting was huge for us tonight.”

The fourth quarter saw the Bulldogs immediately extend their lead to 44-36, the largest margin of the game.

But again, the Eagles just wouldn't go away.

West Hancock locked it down on defense, giving up just two points in five minutes of play and making it a one possession game, 46-43, with just under one minute to go.

The Eagles weren’t able to pull off the come from behind win, as seniors Wyatt Helming and Kadin Abele each hit a pair of free throws to lock up the game and give the Bulldogs a 50-43 win.

Helming ended the game as the Bulldgos leading scorer, pouring in a sturdy 17 point, nine rebound performance, including six fourth quarter points.

“I think we started off kind of rushed and hurried,” Helming said. “But as the game went on we started to moved the ball and find our shots, which really helped.

The Bulldogs got double-digit point contributions from two other players as well, with Eli Menke ending the game with 13 points and Berger adding 11.

For West Hancock, the game was lost at the free throw line. The Eagles struggled from the stripe, managing to knock down just six of their 14 attempts in the game.

“If we want to win games, we got to do better than that,” Hiscocks said.

It was a strong night for a pair of unsuspecting Eagles, Peterson finished as the game’s leading scorer going for 19 points and knocking down six threes, and sophomore Mitchell Smith collected an 11 point, 13 rebound double-double.

“I just knew my role,” Smith said. “I wanted to make sure I played hard on defense and battled for rebounds.”

Despite the tough loss, Hiscocks was proud of the Eagles effort on Tuesday night, and said that with more practice, he should have a really good team on his hands.

“We’ve only practiced for a week… this was the first time our starting five was all out there together,” Hiscock said. “I was really proud of how the kids went out and battled, defended, didn’t back down and gave themselves a chance in the end against a really good basketball team.”

West Hancock won’t have to wait long for a chance at redemption, as they’ll play host to the Eagle Grove Eagles on Friday night.

Lake Mills will have the chance to keep a strong start rolling on Friday as well, when they’ll host the Belmond-Klemme Broncos.

