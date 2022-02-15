Lake Mills, Newman Catholic boys plus Osage girls sweep individual honors

What do Lake Mills, Newman Catholic and Osage all have in common?

The Bulldogs and Knights boys basketball teams combined for one conference loss en route to outright conference titles in the Top of Iowa West and East divisions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Green Devils girls navigated a six-to-seven person rotation to get through the Top of Iowa East with just one loss to win their eight consecutive conference title, this one outright.

All three programs are responsible for sweeping the individual all-conference honors released on Tuesday afternoon.

Lake Mills' Wyatt Helming was named the Player of the Year for the west and Kyle Menke was named the Coach of the Year. Helming led the division in scoring at 18 points per night and is top-five in nine different categories.

Menke led the Bulldogs to an unblemished conference mark after replacing a pair of all-state players off their state quarterfinal team. They also had the division's top passer in senior Bennett Berger and a top-five 3-point shooter Denton Kingland make the first team.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Drew Britson, Forest City's Andrew Snyder and West Hancock's Rylan Barnes also were named to the first team on the west.

Britson led the Cardinals in scoring at just over 16 points a night. Snyder, the Indians big man, was one of the best passers in the league with 3.5 assists a game. Barnes did everything for the Eagles with top-five marks in the west in scoring (15.1), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (1.5) per game.

Newman's Doug Taylor, a junior, snared the Player of the Year honors for the east division. He led the entire conference in scoring at 22.6 points per game and recently hit 1,000 career points. Taylor, an Iowa baseball commit, also led the east in rebounding at 9.6 per game.

Knights head coach Jerry Gatton was named as the east Coach of the Year. He piloted the program to an outright conference title and just one loss on the regular season with most of his team intact from last season.

James Jennings joined Taylor on the first team. The senior saw his field goal percentages increase and he also led the east division in steals per game at 3.1.

Osage's Nathan Havel was the lone representative for the conference runner-up on the first team. The senior led the Green Devils in scoring at 15.4 points per night and rebounds with 8.1 a game.

Central Springs' Angel Jose, Rockford's Kolton Lyman and West Fork's Cayde Eberling were also named to the seven-player first team.

Jose led the Panthers to their first double digit win season in over a decade and he paced them in scoring at 17.8 points per game. The forward also hit 1,000 career points this season.

Lyman was the glue for much of the Warriors season. He busted out of the gates with a couple 30-point performances and maintained his high-level play by hauling in 9.1 rebounds per game with the combination of taking a lot of shots from the field.

Eberling, a sophomore, broke out in his first year on varsity for the Warhawks. He led them in scoring and was to-five on the team in field goal and 3-point shooting percentages. Eberling also led them in steals with 39.

On the girls side, Osage junior Claudia Aschenbrenner won her first conference Player of the Year award as she took the top individual honor for the east division. She led the Green Devils in scoring and blocks per game plus was second in rebounds per game.

It is the fifth straight year the Green Devils have had the Player of the Year of the east division.

Osage's head coach Chad Erickson was named the east division's Coach of the Year. He had to infuse a short bench to get past the rest of the division and win the conference title.

The second pillar of the Green Devils frontcourt Samantha Brandau joined Aschenbrenner on the first team. Brandau averaged 10.7 rebounds a game and 3.4 blocks per game.

St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman snared a first team slot. The junior was a walking double-double for much of this season as she averaged 15.7 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game. Hillman also led the east with 4.1 blocks per night.

West Fork's Emma Martinek and Northwood-Kensett's Chloe Costello also were on the first team.

Martinek was the engine at times for the Warhawks, who finished second in the east behind Osage. The junior forward was fifth in the league in scoring at 13 points per night and second in 3-point shooting percentage at 37.7 percent.

Costello took over as the Vikings top player as a sophomore. She either led them or was second in most categories, including scoring, field goal percentage and steals.

On the west side, Forest City's Shae Dillavou and the West Hancock duo of Kennedy Kelly and Mallory Leerar were named to the first team.

Dillavou and Kelly each hit 1,000 career points in their senior year. Dillavou led the Indians in scoring and rebounding while Kelly was one of the more prolific defenders with a division-high 4.1 steals per game.

Leerar tagged team with Kelly to create a lethal defensive backcourt as the sophomore recorded four steals a night. Leerar led the Eagles with a 41.7 clip from the field.

The complete boys and girls teams are below. Only local players will be listed from the second team and honorable mentions.

Boys basketball

Top of Iowa West

First team

Andrew Snyder, sr., Forest City

Drew Britson, jr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Bennett Berger, sr., Lake Mills

Wyatt Helming, sr., Lake Mills

Denton Kingland, jr., Lake Mills

Riley Sabin, sr., North Iowa

Rylan Barnes, jr., West Hancock

Second team (locals only)

Carter Bruckhoff, sr., Forest City

Nathan Roberts, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Evan Sloan, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Mitchell Smith, so., West Hancock

Honorable mention (locals only)

Truman Knudtson, sr., Forest City

Sam Wood, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

AJ Ramaker, sr., Lake Mills

Rhett Eisenman, jr., West Hancock

Top of Iowa East

First team

Angel Jose, sr., Central Springs

Bo Harrington, jr., Nashua-Plainfield

James Jennings, sr., Newman Catholic

Doug Taylor, jr., Newman Catholic

Nathan Havel, sr., Osage

Kolton Lyman, sr., Rockford

Cayde Eberling, so., West Fork

Second team (locals only)

Drew Kelley, sr., Central Springs

Max Burt, jr., Newman Catholic

Jason Hanson, sr., Northwood-Kensett

Max Knudsen, so., Osage

Tyler Oberfoell, sr., Osage

Sage Suntken, so., West Fork

Honorable mention (locals only)

Joey Marino, jr., Central Springs

Tim Castle, sr., Newman Catholic

Colby Eskildsen, fr., Northwood-Kensett

Drew Tusler, jr., Osage

Bryce Larson, sr., Rockford

Ryan Hackbart, jr., St. Ansgar

Reed Stonebraker, sr., West Fork

Girls basketball

Top of Iowa West

First team

Audi Crooks, jr., Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, jr., Bishop Garrigan

Shae Dillavou, sr., Forest City

Naomi Jones, so., North Union

Sam Nielsen, sr., North Union

Kennedy Kelly, sr., West Hancock

Mallory Leerar, so., West Hancock

Second team (locals only)

Reagan Helgeson, sr., Forest City

Chloe Frank, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Liz Richardson, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Taylor Vanek, so., Lake Mills

Scout Johanson, sr., West Hancock

Honorable mention (locals only)

Karly Lambert, jr., Forest City

Morgan Krein, jr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Josie Helgeson, jr., Lake Mills

Shelby Goepel, jr., West Hancock

Top of Iowa East

First team

Jennah Carpenter, sr., Nashua-Plainfield

Breanna Hackman, sr., Nashua-Plainfield

Chloe Costello, so., Northwood-Kensett

Claudia Aschenbrenner, jr., Osage

Samantha Brandau, jr., Osage

Madison Hillman, jr., Osage

Emma Martinek, jr., West Fork

Second team (locals only)

Kaci Crum, fr., Central Springs

Ellyse Ball, sr., Newman Catholic

Emma Weiner, sr., Newman Catholic

Carly Hengesteg, sr., Northwood-Kensett

Adrianna Kruse, sr., St. Ansgar

Rylie Akins, jr., West Fork

Leah Weaver, fr., West Fork

Honorable mention (locals only)

Alivea Harms, sr., Central Springs

Madi Elwood, sr., Newman Catholic

Madalynn Hanson, so., Northwood-Kensett

Brooklyn Halbach, jr., Osage

Chloe Rooney, sr., Rockford

Addison Tabbert, jr., St. Ansgar

Maddie Hubka, sr., West Fork

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

