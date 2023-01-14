Lake Mills mollywopps Eagle Grove 91-36

Lake Mills offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Eagle Grove during this 91-36 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 14.
The last time Lake Mills and Eagle Grove played in a 79-21 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Lake Mills faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.