Lake Mills knocks off Britt West Hancock 64-57

Lake Mills surfed the tension to ride to a 64-57 win over Britt West Hancock in Iowa boys basketball action on December 8.

Last season, Lake Mills and Britt West Hancock faced off on February 17, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Britt West Hancock squared off with Estherville-Lc in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

