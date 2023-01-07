Lake Mills hustles by Buffalo Center North Iowa 81-67

Lake Mills trucked Buffalo Center North Iowa on the road to an 81-67 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 7.
Last season, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa squared off with February 1, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 2, Lake Mills squared off with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game. For results, click here.
