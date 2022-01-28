Lake Mills gallops past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53-39

Saddled up and ready to go, Lake Mills spurred past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Lake Mills faced off against Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Forest City on January 20 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lake Mills' offense jumped to a 22-17 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the half.
Lake Mills' leg-up showed as it carried a 39-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.