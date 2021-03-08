Lake Mills drops overtime thriller to Montezuma in state quarterfinal

Lead changes. Long-range 3-pointers. A dramatic finish in overtime.
The Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup on Monday afternoon between the Lake Mills boys basketball team and Montezuma had a little bit of it all.
But recording the first state tournament win in program history just wasn’t in the cards for the Bulldogs.
The No. 7-seeded Braves scored a 64-61 upset win over No. 2 Lake Mills in overtime at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to put an end to the Bulldogs’ perfect season.
"Two excellent teams," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "Two teams who had experience down here. I thought it just seemed like whenever Montezuma needed a big shot, they hit that shot."
While Montezuma was able to cash in on deep 3-pointers and strong scoring, perhaps it was the Braves’ solid defense on Lake Mills’ top scorer Dashawn Linnen that proved to be the biggest key to their win.
Linnen was held scoreless in the first 32 minutes of the game and only scored one point on a free throw in overtime.
Down 64-61 with 12.4 seconds remaining, the Bulldogs put the ball in Linnen’s hands. But Montezuma defenders hounded him for nearly 10 seconds and forced him into a long-range 3-point heave that missed the mark.
"We were certainly looking for a three there," Menke said. "We had a set play called there and it was pretty well defended by Montezuma. It felt like their kids were wanting to foul there and intentionally give a foul, but nothing was called and that just happens sometimes."
The two teams traded blows on the opening possessions, but a 7-0 run put Montezuma up, 12-5, midway through the first quarter. The Braves hit five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes and led, 25-19, after one quarter.
Near the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs switched from zone to man defense and experienced a bit more success. Lake Mills’ senior guard Ryan Huston hit his third 3-pointer of the half to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 31-29, with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter.
Lake Mills held on to its lead throughout the rest of the half until Montezuma senior guard Trey Shearer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer from near the logo to tie the game at 40 points apiece at the break.
"A lot of them were deep," Menke said. "Twenty-eight-foot threes and some of them might have been deeper than that. Give them credit, that's not easy to do. Those were the shots we would want to give up would be threes from that deep."
After a fast first half, the pace in the second half slowed down. The Braves got out to a 47-44 lead, but Huston tied things up at 49 with his fourth 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter. Montezuma led, 51-49, at the end of three.
The two teams traded blows and lead changes in the fourth quarter. Shearer hit another deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 points apiece with nearly two minutes left. The Bulldogs were able to run down the clock on offense and get one chance at the win.
With 2.6 seconds remaining after a timeout, the Bulldogs had the ball under the basket. Junior forward Wyatt Helming’s fall-away jumper from mid-range off the inbound pass hit front rim and sent the game into overtime, where Montezuma earned the win.
"I think I told somebody that I thought they were the best seventh-seed that the 1A tournament has probably ever seen," Menke said. "I stand by what I said there."
Coming into the contest averaging only 3.2 points per game, Huston led the Bulldogs with five 3-pointers and 19 total points. Helming and senior forward Caleb Bacon each had a double-double as well for Lake Mills. Montezuma was led by senior Trey Shearar, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points.
Despite the quarterfinal loss, Menke was proud of the season that his squad put together.
"What we told the kids afterwards is that if we end our season down here, we have done a lot of things right and a lot of things well," Menke said. "As coaches, we just love our team so much and it's an honor to lead the program."
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 25-1 record. Montezuma (23-2) will play in the semifinals for the third straight year on Wednesday.
