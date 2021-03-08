Lake Mills drops overtime thriller to Montezuma in state quarterfinal

"We were certainly looking for a three there," Menke said. "We had a set play called there and it was pretty well defended by Montezuma. It felt like their kids were wanting to foul there and intentionally give a foul, but nothing was called and that just happens sometimes."

The two teams traded blows on the opening possessions, but a 7-0 run put Montezuma up, 12-5, midway through the first quarter. The Braves hit five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes and led, 25-19, after one quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Near the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs switched from zone to man defense and experienced a bit more success. Lake Mills’ senior guard Ryan Huston hit his third 3-pointer of the half to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 31-29, with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter.

Lake Mills held on to its lead throughout the rest of the half until Montezuma senior guard Trey Shearer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer from near the logo to tie the game at 40 points apiece at the break.

"A lot of them were deep," Menke said. "Twenty-eight-foot threes and some of them might have been deeper than that. Give them credit, that's not easy to do. Those were the shots we would want to give up would be threes from that deep."