Lake Mills completes comeback, beats Bishop Garrigan in district championship
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Down by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, the Lake Mills boys basketball team needed something to change.

Lake Mills vs. Forest City 2

Lake Mills junior Bennett Berger dribbles the ball in a game against Forest City earlier this season.

Bishop Garrigan had played tough in the Class 1A, District 3 championship game up until that point, but the second-ranked Bulldogs weren't going to go down without a fight.

The Bulldogs played their best down the stretch, outscoring the Golden Bears in the fourth quarter to earn a 63-59 win and a second consecutive postseason district title.

Late in the game, it was senior Dashawn Linnen and junior Bennett Berger's free throws that iced the victory.

Linnen and senior Caleb Bacon each finished with 15 points on the night. Junior Wyatt Helming had 14 and Berger was also in double figures. The Bulldogs shot 50% from the field.

Lake Mills stayed perfect and improved to 24-0 on the season. The Bulldogs play West Fork for a chance at their second straight state tournament appearance at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Forest City.

