Lake Mills, Clear Lake still top 10 in latest AP boys basketball poll

It's now down to two.

The Lake Mills and Clear Lake boys basketball teams are the final two North Iowa squads represented in the Associated Press boys basketball poll, and with the regular season winding down, both appear to be contenders for a state tournament appearance.

In Class 1A, the Bulldogs are still No. 2, as No. 1 North Linn continues to dominate the competition. In 3A, Clear Lake kept its spot at No. 10, after wins last week over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, West Fork, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

After receiving votes last week in Class 2A, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell from the poll after losing three consecutive games.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, Troy Mills, 16-0

2. Lake Mills, 16-0: With a 61-38 victory over Bishop Garrigan on Monday night, the Bulldogs improved to 16-0 on the season, and with a four-game lead in the Top of Iowa West, are on the cusp of an outright conference championship. The win over the Golden Bears clinched Lake Mills a share of the crown, and the Bulldogs can win it outright with a victory on Tuesday.