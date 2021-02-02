Lake Mills, Clear Lake still top 10 in latest AP boys basketball poll

It's now down to two.
The Lake Mills and Clear Lake boys basketball teams are the final two North Iowa squads represented in the Associated Press boys basketball poll, and with the regular season winding down, both appear to be contenders for a state tournament appearance.
In Class 1A, the Bulldogs are still No. 2, as No. 1 North Linn continues to dominate the competition. In 3A, Clear Lake kept its spot at No. 10, after wins last week over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, West Fork, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
After receiving votes last week in Class 2A, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell from the poll after losing three consecutive games.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, Troy Mills, 16-0
2. Lake Mills, 16-0: With a 61-38 victory over Bishop Garrigan on Monday night, the Bulldogs improved to 16-0 on the season, and with a four-game lead in the Top of Iowa West, are on the cusp of an outright conference championship. The win over the Golden Bears clinched Lake Mills a share of the crown, and the Bulldogs can win it outright with a victory on Tuesday.
Dashawn Linnen finished Monday's game with a double-double at 20 points and 11 rebounds, and continues to lead the team in scoring with 304 points on the year.
Last year, the Bulldogs made an appearance at the state tournament for the first time in 34 years. With the season they are having, it seems highly likely they will make the trip to Des Moines for the second year in a row.
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 15-0
4. Easton Valley, 16-0
5. Gehlen Catholic, 16-1
6. Grand View Christian, 13-1
7. Springville, 16-1
8. Montezuma, 15-2
9. St. Mary's, Remsen, 13-2
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 16-0
2. AHSTW, 16-1
3. Western Christian, Hull, 14-3
4. OABCIG, 15-1
5. West Branch, 12-0
6. Des Moines Christian, 13-2
7. Dike-New Hartford, 13-2
8. Pekin, 16-1
9. Aplington-Parkersburg, 13-2
10. Denver, 13-3
Class 3A
1. Ballard, 13-1
2. Pella, 13-1
3. Monticello, 14-0
4. Solon, 14-1
5. Carroll, 12-2
6. Epworth, Western Dubuque, 11-2
7. Dallas Center-Grimes, 11-2
8. Glenwood, 13-2
9. Assumption, Davenport, 10-4
10. Clear Lake, 14-1: The Lions now have 12 straight victories, and a game and a half lead over Algona in the North Central Conference standings.
Senior Andrew Formanek and junior Carson Toebe provide the team's spark on offense, with 282 and 270 points, respectively, on the season. Formanek currently has the fifth most points in Class 3A, and leads with 205 total rebounds, while Toebe ranks seventh in the Class with 41 3-pointers on the year.
As a team, the Lions rank second in Class 3A in rebounds, and fourth in assists.
With two crucial games coming up next week against Algona, the Lions still have a lot more work to do before things are wrapped up. But with a winning streak that dates back to early December, they are a dangerous opponent for anybody right now.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls, 10-0
2. Waukee, 8-1
3. Johnston, 6-1
4. Ankeny Centennial, 10-1
5. Dubuque, Hempstead, 9-2
6. Council Bluffs, Lincoln, 12-3
7. West Des Moines Valley, 8-3
8. Iowa City Liberty, 5-1
(tie) Southeast Polk, 9-2
10. Ames, 9-3
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.