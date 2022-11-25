Lake Mills boys basketball, up to Class 2A, reloads with expectations still high

Lose two all-state players – including an all-tournament team forward – plus four starters seems like a tall task to overcome for a boys basketball program.

Maybe at other schools, but not Lake Mills.

The beauty of having program consistency and development is even when talented players exit, more talent comes in. For as long as Kyle Menke has been the pilot of the Bulldogs, 24 years to be exact, that revolving door has happened.

And doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

"Yes, we're going to have a lot of new faces out there," Menke said. "Every year, good teams tweak a few things to fit their personnel and that's what we're hoping to do this year and keep our program strong."

So even with the departures of Wyatt Helming, Bennett Berger and two glue guy starters, a new cast of characters will try and lead Lake Mills to a fourth consecutive state tournament berth.

A program that came up short for years and only had state tournament trips in 1973 and 1986 to show for it, the Bulldogs have now made the trek to Wells Fargo Arena a yearly experience.

"We got a real solid group of guys that love to play basketball," senior Denton Kingland said.

Last winter was the first time Lake Mills ever won a game at state, beating Danville by 17 points in a rugged quarterfinal where points were hard to come by.

Then, it fell to Grand View Christian 71-66 in double overtime in a thriller.

"Getting back to the semifinals is not easy," junior Eli Menke said. "Knowing we can do it again is keeping us going."

The first half of that semifinal was all Lake Mills, leading by double figures at halftime. GVC roared back, forced overtime and made its free throws late to advance to the state championship.

It has been used as motivation this offseason.

"It eats at me sometimes," Kingland said. "I can't recall a day where I wasn't trying my best because it is that important to me."

Kingland is the only starter back from last winter as he averaged just over 10 points per night on shooting splits of 44 (FG), 40 (3FG) and 70 (FT) percentages to be named a first team all-conference player.

He now steps into the leadership role as one of two seniors on the roster.

"These are the guys I grew up playing with, that has built a lot of confidence for me," Kingland said. "I've really gotten to experience the culture."

The role he filled was to be the third scorer and be a knock down 3-point shooter. Now, his game may expand to be the top option and face the tougher defensive assignments.

Coach Menke foresees that happening at least early on.

"He's very smart and he understands to play to an advantage," he said. "He is a very talented overall player. His skills are really going to shine."

What will be the engine of Lake Mills this winter is a junior class nucleus that have been playing together for years, waiting for their opportunity.

Eli Menke, Lance Helming and Logan Bacon all stand at least 6-foot-4 or taller and will slide into the starting lineup. Eli Menke was a spark off the bench as a 37.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc while Helming got spot minutes.

Bacon battled an injury during football season, but Coach Menke had no pause in thinking he'll be an immediate impact player.

"Tradition here is to have surprises every year," Coach Menke said.

Helming is the third in his line of siblings to be a starter for the Bulldogs. He's adamant he'll stick to his game and not try to duplicate what older brothers Chett and Wyatt accomplished.

"Just trying to be as unselfish as possible," Helming said.

Kingland gave high praise for that junior group that also features Alex Mannes, Joe Young and Chace Gaetzke.

"They're going to be phenomenal," Kingland stated. "The cards are falling into place."

Perhaps most of the eyes will be on sophomore Aiden Stensrud, the son of former Lake Mills football standout and NFL player Mike Stensrud. Aiden is also expected to be in the starting lineup.

Coach Menke tried his best to temper expectations for the first-year starter at the varsity level.

"He is extremely versatile," he noted. "I think he is going to be one of our best defensive players if not our best all-around defender. One of the hardest working kids."

Still, it is hard to stray away from the hype. He's a slashing guard that can get to the bucket and also pull in rebounds.

Which, will be a key factor in the Bulldogs success.

Kadin Abele joined Wyatt Helming as two dominant rebounding forwards that was a big reason for them pulling down a Top of Iowa West leading 822 rebounds.

"It has been a huge emphasis, everyone crash, everyone rebounds," Lance Helming said.

It was a two-team race between Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the TIC West last winter. More teams could be on the way to make it more than interesting.

West Hancock brings backs four 20-game starters, North Iowa loses just two seniors and Forest City has a plethora of players to replace four starters.

"We're going to have to bring it every night," Coach Menke said.

The Bulldogs will be up in Class 2A this winter, meaning new teams and a new path to return to Des Moines. They understand that top end talent will follow them throughout the season.

They don't plan on backing down.

"We have shooters on the perimeter, we have big guys that are really hard to handle," Eli Menke said. "It is going to be fun."