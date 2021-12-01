Lake Mills boys basketball looking to repeat as Top of Iowa-West champs

The Lake Mills Bulldogs know what it's like to win.

Bulldogs boys basketball head coach Kyle Menke, now in his 23rd season at Lake Mills, has built a culture of winning and it shows in the team's results the past few seasons.

Last season the Bulldogs not only won the Top of Iowa-West Conference, they went undefeated, rattling off a conference record of 16-0, and 25-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are also looking for their third straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament, having qualified in each of the past two seasons. To do so, however, they have a long road ahead of them.

They'll be looking to replicate the production lost from a pair of starters who graduated last year, Dashawn Linnen and Caleb Bacon. Linnen and Bacon combined to average 30.9 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. That's a lot of production to replace.

This season, Lake Mills' offense will revolve around senior Wyatt Helming. Helming, a 6-foot-7 forward, can control the game from the post using his size, athleticism and touch to dominate the paint, but is also a threat from deep as evident by his 35.1% three-point percentage last season.

All of Helming's skills were on full display in Lake Mills' opening night win over the West Hancock Eagles on Tuesday night. Despite a slow start to the evening, Helming ended up with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Helming also makes his presence known on the defensive end, using his height to protect the rim and block shots.

"He's going to be our go to guy all season," Menke said. "Wyatt is going to be a versatile player all season, he can pass the ball, and he obviously gives us great defense, shot blocking and rebounding."

"I just try to stay aggressive," Helming said on how he was able to have a successful night against West Hancock. "I try to post up, get touches and do what I so do well in the post."

How the Bulldogs plan on winning games this season was also on full display Tuesday night, using their size to out-defend and out-rebound other teams.

Lake Mills allowed just 43 points in its 50-43 win against a tough Eagles team. The Eagles aren't lacking for athletes themselves with many members of the roster also playing for the football team, which just won a state championship.

"We have to be aggressive if we want to win games," Menke said. "We have to beat teams on the glass and can't get out-rebounded."

This season Lake Mills has six players listed at 6'3 or taller, and three of the team's starting five (Helming, Denton Kingland and Kadin Abele) are at least 6'4.

The Bulldogs will be looking for production from their two starting guards this season as well in Kingland and senior Bennett Berger.

Berger, a starter last year for Lake Mills, averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Kingland, a consistent contributor off the bench as a sophomore last year, averaged 5.6 points per game. Both will be looking to improve on those numbers this year and provide secondary scoring options to Helming.

A name that could surprise folks is sophomore Eli Menke. The 6'2 guard is coming off the bench for Lake Mills this season, but showed his sweet shooting touch against the Eagles. Menke finished the Bulldogs' season opener as their second leading scorer, going for 13 points. That's more than the nine points he scored in all of his freshman season.

Now 1-0, Lake Mills will be playing their first home game of the season on Friday night, when they host the Belmond-Klemme Broncos (0-1).

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

