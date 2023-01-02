 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Mills blitzes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in dominating victory 77-54

  • 0

Lake Mills raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-54 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 53-39 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Eagle Grove in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News