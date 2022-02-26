 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Mills blitzes Dunkerton in convincing fashion 84-46

  • 0

Lake Mills offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Dunkerton with an all-around effort during this 84-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Lake Mills registered a 44-22 advantage at intermission over Dunkerton.

The Bulldogs stomped on ahead of the Raiders 64-37 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Lake Mills took on Britt West Hancock on February 17 at Britt West Hancock High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News