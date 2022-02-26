Lake Mills blitzes Dunkerton in convincing fashion 84-46

Lake Mills offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Dunkerton with an all-around effort during this 84-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Lake Mills registered a 44-22 advantage at intermission over Dunkerton.
The Bulldogs stomped on ahead of the Raiders 64-37 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Lake Mills took on Britt West Hancock on February 17 at Britt West Hancock High School. Click here for a recap
