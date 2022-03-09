Lady Luck goes against Lake Mills in 1A double OT semi heartbreaker against Thunder

DES MOINES – Everyone saw it. Everyone agreed.

Tied at 57 in a Class 1A state semifinal, Wyatt Helming unleashed a one-handed shot from just beyond half court in the final seconds Wednesday night of the first overtime period.

As the ball was floating up in the air, everyone came to the same conclusion.

"When he took that shot, I said 'That honestly has a chance,'" Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said.

"It definitely felt good, I knew it was on line," Helming added.

"I thought it was going down, I really did," forward Seth Hermanson stated.

As it came down towards the basket, it rattled out. A potential all-timer was for-not.

And a potential first ever state championship appearance for the Bulldogs was just out of reach and came down to a roll of the dice that didn't go in their favor.

Top-seeded Grand View Christian went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line in double OT to keep nursing its multiple possession lead and snare a come-from-behind 71-66 triumph over the course of 40 game time minutes and 114 of reality minutes at Wells Fargo Arena.

"Other than a handful of possessions, I thought we defended well at a pretty high level," Menke said. "Give them credit for stepping up and making those plays."

There were multiple twists and turns over the extra eight minutes after both sides couldn't decide things in regulation. Perhaps none more crucial than the Thunder's defensive instincts.

In that same tie game of 57 with 32 seconds to go in the first OT frame, GVC's Noah John fouled Hermanson away from the ball to send him to the line for a one-and-one.

Hermanson came into the game a 48 percent free throw shooter. He missed the front end.

"The way things we were going, we thought we had them on their heels," Thunder head coach Dave Stubbs said. "We wanted to have the last chance."

GVC got the ball back and worked it to 10 seconds left. It was going for the win, but a bobble on an entry pass to the free throw line was loose and the Bulldogs forced a jump ball and took possession.

Helming's heave followed. The gym couldn't believe a shot of that difficulty had a fighting chance to go in.

"That's a shot where, you can't count on those to win games," Helming said.

The Thunder scored the first six points of the second OT period. The Bulldogs cut it to four then played the numbers game.

They fouled Daniel Tobiloba, GVC's 6-foot-11 center that hadn't been the sharpest free throw shooter of the season. His 25 percent clip from the charity stripe is one of the lowest in the state, regardless of classification.

"You wouldn't believe how many free throws he makes, in a row, in practice," Stubbs said. "He can make them."

Wednesday proved to be like practice.

First trip to the line... swish and swish for a six-point cushion.

Second trip to the line after a Lake Mills miss... swish and swish for an eight-point advantage.

All five of Tobiloba's were from the free throw line, but none bigger than the four straight he converted in crucial moments for the Thunder.

"I've seen films of him all glass and banking free throws in," Menke said. "Give Daniel credit for stepping up."

Even with Helming scoring the last seven points to keep the Bulldogs within distance, they weren't able to get the bounces to go their way. When the final buzzer sounded, GVC erupted into celebration.

Lake Mills could only watch and feel the sting of getting that close to the state title game be so far away.

"It hurts," Hermanson said. "I feel like we had a really good chance at winning it."

Helming recorded a game to remember. His final stat line of his prep basketball career read as 36 points on 14-of-33 from the field, 4-of-12 from downtown, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

And both coaches made sure to know that a performance of that magnitude deserved recognition.

"It shows the true skill set that he has a small school big man," Menke said. "I've been privileged to coach him. The way he played tonight was amazing. It is an all-time performance for the Lake Mills Bulldogs."

"He is a special player," Stubbs added. "He made us look silly the whole first half. He did a phenomenal job. Incredible."

Two days ago, Lake Mills (25-2) was joyous after claiming its first state tournament in program history with a 39-22 grind-it-out performance against Danville.

It held up its state participant trophy with sadness and exhaustion. The longest game of its season turned out to be the final one.

"The thing that I will take from this game the most, when they pulled ahead by three or five, it probably seemed like they were going to go on and win the game by double figures," Menke said. "Our kids just dug right in."

The way the contest started, the Bulldogs were seemingly in control.

They canned four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes to burst out of the gates and lead by 10 points. It was a drastic shift from the win versus the Bears, where they struggled all game to make a shot from downtown.

Helming began to craft his masterpiece performance with a personal 9-0 run to give Lake Mills a 29-16 lead. Bennett Berger banked in a 3-pointer, cracked a grin afterwards, to send it into the locker room up 16 points.

It officially put GVC on the ropes.

"I thought we controlled the pace, we showed good poise against their pressure," Menke said. "We were able to keep a player out on the perimeter unguarded and run some patient offense."

The Thunder, the state's top scoring team at 83 points a night, got into a second half flow.

They whittled the deficit to nine by scoring the first seven points in the third. Then, down 12, they rattled off 13 unanswered points to erase that 16-point margin and took a one-point lead with a quarter to go.

The margin in the third quarter was 20-3 in favor of the Thunder. They limited Berger's touches by putting Josh Baucum on a face-guard and held Lake Mills to 0-for-6 from the field.

"They were more aggressive on defense, more active," Hermanson remarked. "We knew they were going to make a run. It wasn't a huge backbreaker, but it would have been more manageable if we held them to a lower run."

GVC got the lead to as big as five on two different occasions. Then Helming woke up and put some knee pain in his rear view mirror to energize a Bulldogs rally.

He scored nine of their final 11 points of the frame, capped by the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:27 to go.

"I knew this could very well be the last chance I had to play high school basketball," Helming said. "Had to play through it."

GVC ran the clock down to eight seconds. It sent Baucum to the lane but his lay-in missed and the put back attempt was short.

"They got some defensive stops and gave ourselves a chance to win," Menke said.

Helming scored five straight to give Lake Mills a three-point lead. Manny Hammonds answered with a falling down 3-pointer to knot the contest up at 57 with under 90 seconds to go.

Baucum and Hammonds, shut down to a grand total of six points in the opening half, ended with the night with 27 and 19 points, respectively for the Thunder.

"We came out, probably played one of our best games, coming in as the underdog," Hermanson said.

GVC will face second-seeded North Linn in the 1A state final on Friday afternoon. It is a matchup of perennial powers as the Thunder won three consecutive 1A titles from 2017-19, including beating the Lynx in '18.

North Linn will enter their fifth straight state final. This is its second straight final in 1A after losing to the Thunder in '18, then winning in '19 and losing in '20 up a class in 2A.

"We're just excited," Stubbs said.

Lake Mills says goodbye to a senior class that had a hand in 89 wins in four years, one of the winningest marks in program history. That group spearheaded back-to-back conference titles, three straight state tournament appearances and accomplished something no one has ever done before.

They won a game in Des Moines and left with the highest finish ever in school history.

"We're going through the high years of Lake Mills basketball," Menke said. "They have earned that."

Helming and Hermanson echoed that the last four years were the best of their respective lives.

"With all the sports I've played, I've made so many great relationships," Helming said. "Bets memories so far in my life."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

