 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kalona Hillcrest Academy tops Packwood Pekin 50-39

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Kalona Hillcrest Academy trumped Packwood Pekin 50-39 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 18, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Packwood Pekin took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 21 at Packwood Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 22-21 lead into intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News