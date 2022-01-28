Kalona Hillcrest Academy tops Packwood Pekin 50-39

Playing with a winning hand, Kalona Hillcrest Academy trumped Packwood Pekin 50-39 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Packwood Pekin took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 21 at Packwood Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 22-21 lead into intermission.
