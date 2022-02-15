 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better; Marion Linn-Mar slips past Cedar Rapids Xavier 53-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion Linn-Mar nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids Xavier 53-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 15.

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar as the first quarter ended.

A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-31 lead over the Saints.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Marion Linn-Mar had enough offense to deny Cedar Rapids Xavier in the end.

In recent action on February 8, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

