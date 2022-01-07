Just a bit better; Clear Lake slips past Webster City 58-50

Clear Lake upended Webster City for a narrow 58-50 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 7.

Clear Lake fought to a 33-14 halftime margin at Webster City's expense.

The Lions jumped to a 44-36 bulge over the Lynx as the fourth quarter began.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Clear Lake and Webster City both had the scoreboard blinking in a 58-50 knot.

