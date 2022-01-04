 Skip to main content
Just a bit better; Cedar Rapids Prairie slips past Cedar Falls 64-56

Cedar Rapids Prairie knocked off Cedar Falls 64-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Recently on December 21 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 13-9 lead over the Tigers.

The Hawks' offense moved to a 33-19 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

The Hawks' upper-hand showed as they carried a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

