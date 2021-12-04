Just a bit better; Bettendorf slips past Marion Linn-Mar 52-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf's locker room after Saturday's 52-47 win against Marion Linn-Mar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Marion Linn-Mar authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bettendorf 22-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Bettendorf broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

