 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnston outduels Cedar Rapids Prairie in spellbinding overtime affair 61-57

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Johnston use the overtime to top Cedar Rapids Prairie 61-57 at Johnston High on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on March 1 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Dragons drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

A half tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Johnston broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Johnston avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 2-0 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News