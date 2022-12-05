 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnston outduels Cedar Rapids Prairie in competitive clash 40-24

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Johnston blunted Cedar Rapids Prairie's plans 40-24 on December 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Johnston and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on March 10, 2022 at Johnston High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News