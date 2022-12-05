Johnston outduels Cedar Rapids Prairie in competitive clash 40-24

No quarter was granted as Johnston blunted Cedar Rapids Prairie's plans 40-24 on December 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Johnston and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on March 10, 2022 at Johnston High School. For more, click here.
