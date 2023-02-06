Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Johnston broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 81-37 explosion on Davenport West on February 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Johnston drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Dragons' offense steamrolled in front for a 40-18 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Johnston stormed to a 61-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Dragons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-7 fourth quarter, too.

