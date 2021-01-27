JJV to MVP: Eric Bobinet having breakout senior season for Osage basketball

For Eric, his siblings' successes just made him even more sure that his time was coming. He grew from 5-foot-3 to around 5-foot-7 between sophomore and junior year. This past summer, he grew some more, and now estimates his height as around 6-foot-3.

That growth spurt, along with lots of offseason workouts when Brett was home for the summer due to the pandemic, Bobinet was confident that this was going to be his year to shine.

Last year, he watched as the Green Devils went 20-3 and make it to the substate semifinal, where they lost to Forest City, 51-50. The team was led by 6-foot senior Jonah Bluhm, who was something of a mentor to Bobinet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Bluhm’s graduation, he knew that there was a leadership void that would need to be filled.

“They were our leading scorers, and I knew that somebody needed to step up,” Bobinet said. “Jonah was a big motivation to me last year, he always told me ‘Go put some work in.’ He always worked in the gym too, and he helped me out in the summer sometimes.”