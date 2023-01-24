 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Falls-Alden pockets slim win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57-49

  • 0

Iowa Falls-Alden weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 57-49 victory against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with February 11, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Sheffield West Fork. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News