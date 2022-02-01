Iowa City West survives competitive clash with Dubuque Senior 52-49

A sigh of relief filled the air in Iowa City West's locker room after Tuesday's 52-49 win against Dubuque Senior in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Iowa City West took on Iowa City on January 21 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
The Rams took a 25-23 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Iowa City West got the better of the final-quarter scoring 29-24 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.