Iowa City West slides past Davenport West in fretful clash 56-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Iowa City West did just enough to beat Davenport West 56-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 1.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport West squared off with November 30, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. Click here for a recap
