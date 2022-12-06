 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City West slides past Burlington in fretful clash 56-51

Iowa City West survived Burlington in a 56-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Burlington and Iowa City West faced off on February 25, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 1, Iowa City West squared off with Davenport West in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

