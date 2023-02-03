Iowa City West had its hands full but finally brushed off North Liberty 72-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The last time North Liberty and Iowa City West played in a 58-55 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City . For more, click here. North Liberty took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 27 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.

