Iowa City West records thin win against Dubuque Hempstead 58-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Iowa City West defeated Dubuque Hempstead 58-53 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City West faced off on January 11, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.