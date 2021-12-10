Iowa City West rains all over North Liberty Liberty 73-51

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City West turned out the lights on North Liberty 73-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.

Iowa City West opened a close 27-26 gap over North Liberty at halftime.

Iowa City West jumped on top over North Liberty when the fourth quarter began 61-39.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Iowa City West and North Liberty both had the scoreboard blinking in a 73-51 knot.

