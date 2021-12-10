Iowa City West rains all over North Liberty Liberty 73-51

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City West turned out the lights on North Liberty 73-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.
In recent action on December 2, North Liberty faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West took on Davenport West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School.
Iowa City West opened a close 27-26 gap over North Liberty at halftime.
Iowa City West jumped on top over North Liberty when the fourth quarter began 61-39.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Iowa City West and North Liberty both had the scoreboard blinking in a 73-51 knot.
