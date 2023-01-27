Iowa City West proves to be too much for Iowa City 63-45

No quarter was granted as Iowa City West blunted Iowa City's plans 63-45 at Iowa City West High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Iowa City West darted in front of Iowa City 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' offense moved in front for a 26-19 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.

Iowa City West breathed fire to a 48-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-14 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.