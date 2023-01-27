Iowa City West proves to be too much for Iowa City 63-45

No quarter was granted as Iowa City West blunted Iowa City's plans 63-45 at Iowa City West High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Iowa City West darted in front of Iowa City 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' offense moved in front for a 26-19 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.
Iowa City West breathed fire to a 48-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-14 points differential.
Last season, Iowa City West and Iowa City squared off with January 21, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Iowa City West faced off against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Iowa City took on North Liberty on January 20 at Iowa City High School. For results, click here.
