Iowa City West gallops past Burlington 61-49

Iowa City West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Burlington 61-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-34 lead over Burlington.
Recently on November 30 , Iowa City West squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.