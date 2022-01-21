Iowa City West edges Iowa City in snug affair 68-62

Iowa City West poked just enough holes in Iowa City's defense to garner a taut 68-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Iowa City faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Iowa City West took on Cedar Falls on January 15 at Cedar Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.