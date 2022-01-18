Iowa City West delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-47

Iowa City West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 49-47 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids Prairie started on steady ground by forging an 18-11 lead over Iowa City West at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City West opened a small 44-35 gap over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the intermission.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City West took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 11 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
