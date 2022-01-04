 Skip to main content
Iowa City West clips Cedar Rapids Xavier in tight victory 48-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Iowa City West's locker room after Tuesday's 48-46 win against Cedar Rapids Xavier during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved ahead of Iowa City West 37-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Iowa City West's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-9 points differential.

In recent action on December 21, Iowa City West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 21 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

