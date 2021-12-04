Iowa City staggers Muscatine with punishing performance 81-41

Iowa City earned a convincing 81-41 win over Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on December 4.
Iowa City's shooting thundered to a 47-24 lead over Muscatine at the half.
The Little Hawks' power showed as they carried a 56-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.