Iowa City Regina overpowers Tipton in thorough fashion 68-43

Iowa City Regina rolled past Tipton for a comfortable 68-43 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Tipton faced off on January 20, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Tipton faced off against Lisbon and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
