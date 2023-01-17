 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina flies high over Wilton 74-34

Iowa City Regina recorded a big victory over Wilton 74-34 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Wilton and Iowa City Regina squared off with January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Iowa City Regina faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wilton took on West Branch on January 10 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap.

