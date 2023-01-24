Iowa City Regina cancels check from Tipton 54-37

Iowa City Regina collected a solid win over Tipton in a 54-37 verdict at Iowa City Regina High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Tipton played in a 51-48 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and Tipton took on West Liberty on January 17 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap.
