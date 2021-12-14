Iowa City edges Dubuque Hempstead in snug affair 69-64

Iowa City wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 69-64 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Mustangs started on steady ground by forging a 16-10 lead over the Little Hawks at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City's offense moved to a 34-26 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the half.
The Little Hawks' upper hand showed as they carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
