Iowa City edges Dubuque Hempstead in snug affair 69-64

Iowa City wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 69-64 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Mustangs started on steady ground by forging a 16-10 lead over the Little Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City's offense moved to a 34-26 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the half.

The Little Hawks' upper hand showed as they carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 4 , Iowa City squared up on Muscatine in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

